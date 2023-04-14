The Eastern Cape Health Department said the attack on five-year-old Zibele Mthi by two dogs, believed to be pit bulls, on Good Friday, confirmed the urgent need for the country to take decisive action on the breed.Spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has conveyed his condolences to Mthi's family, after he was found lying on the side of the road in Dyamana in the Amathole District, following the attack.The little boy was rushed to Frere Hospital by his 35-year-old mother, Bongeka Mthi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.The founder of the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation says the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza is busy working on an amendment to the Animal Matters Amendment Act of 1993."The proposal on their side is for the Department of Justice to re-look at the Animal Matters Act of 1993 and have it amended. So, if there is a law that compels animal lovers and owners to take responsibility this kind of thing will be reduced," he said.Kupelo, who recently submitted a petition with 139 0000 signatures to the Minister to ban pit bulls and power dogs, called the public to take pit bull attacks seriously, as "lives are at stake."The Department's Reggie Ngcobo said Minister Thoko Didiza met with the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation after they handed over the petition."She indicated to the meeting that there is work that the government is currently doing to resolve the issue associated with this type of animal. Amongst the work that is currently underway is the comprehensive DNA analysis of pit bull and pit bull-type dogs, to assist with the correct identification of problem animals unique to South Africa."This exercise will also investigate aggression behaviour and will assist in identifying the pit bull and pit bull type dogs that may be developed through indiscriminate cross-breeding," he said.