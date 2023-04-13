© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



Chronic underfunding and the country's support for Ukraine are among the reasons, the media outlet reports.Germany is failing to live up to its NATO commitments both in terms of personnel and equipment it can provide for the military bloc's defense, Bild has reported. The media outlet, citing an internal appraisal by the nation's Armed Forces, the Bundeswehr, claimed that aThe report published on Tuesday claims to be based on a 14-page analysis sent by Inspector of the Army Alfons Mais to Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Carsten Breuer in early March.He reportedly warned that even if the German military leadership transferred hardware from existing units, the new division would still not likely be prepared in terms of equipment by 2025.Bild quoted Mais as saying that "despite all efforts, the division will only be able to produce a limited combat readiness in 2025."According to the outlet, "continued underfunding" and the military aid provided to Ukraine in the form of equipment and training were cited in the memo as aggravating the situation.The official described the Bundeswehr at the time as understaffed and underequipped.Around the same time, the head of the German Armed Forces Association (DBwV), Colonel Andre Wustner, warned that the military was facing shortages of essential hardware as a result of the weapon shipments to Ukraine."To date, we haven't received a replacement for a single self-propelled howitzer that we handed over to Ukraine last year," he said, adding that a considerable number of tanks in the German military were not operational.