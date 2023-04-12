Snowbasin announced two weeks ago that the resort will stay open until April 23, 2023. Here is an update on what to expect for the next two weeks of spring skiing at Snowbasin.
Although it is hard to believe, spring is here, and this historic season is coming to an end. We've enjoyed endless powder days, record snowfall, and all-time conditions. After experiencing our longest ski season in history and pushing things out as far as we can, we have to start scaling back our operations. We have already begun saying goodbye to some of our incredible team members that are off to their next season's adventures, and with these hard farewells comes the need to prioritize our offerings for the remainder of the season. We hope you enjoy the final weeks as we bring this incredible season to a close. Thank you for being a part of history with us this year at Snowbasin. We are looking forward to starting the construction of DeMoisy Express upon closing, and welcoming you back next winter with even more offerings for you to enjoy!
Davy Ratchford, Vice President and General Manager of Snowbasin Resort