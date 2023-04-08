Yesterday the resort had avalanche on the lower portion of Mt. Superior and above the Chickadee lift, which forced Little Cottonwood Canyon back into interlodge.
A full search was conducted of the avalanche debris which confirmed that no guests or employees were buried.
TBD if they open up today, here's the latest statement:
This is Christina with your Mountain Report for Friday, April 7, 2023. We ended up with over 60″ of new snow since Sunday. With all that snow comes a lot of challenges. Thank you to Snowbird Ski Patrol and the entire Snowbird team for all their efforts. Thank you to all guests for your continued patience as we work to get the resort open and UDOT's work to get the road open. Today's forecast is calling for increasing clouds with a high near 37 and wind chill values as low as 6. The winds will be coming out of the south at 13 to 16 mph. It is the beginning of a bluebird week so don't forget your sunnies and SPF.
Comment: Another report from April 5th: Snowbird resort in Utah breaks all-time snowfall record with 792 inches of fresh snow this season