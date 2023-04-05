What a way to break a record. As of 9:30 am we've officially broken our ALL TIME snowfall record set in 2010/11 of 783″ with 785″ and counting. With the winter we've seen, it's been only matter of "when" not "if."



The season in numbers, so far:

Total snowfall: 785″

Days with 6″ or more of new snow: 48

Days of the season: 137

Base depth: 16 feet



Here's to even more 🙌

Another ski resort has just blasted into the history books and surpassed its all-time record snowfall.Following the most recent storm, Snowbird, UT, has had 792″of fresh snow this season, besting the 783″ in 2010/11.and has a 195″ base.Snowbird historically stays open 'as long as conditions allow,' which has meant skiing on July 4th a couple of times in the previous ten years or so, the last time being in 2019. Let's hope for more of the same this season.