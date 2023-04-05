Following the most recent storm, Snowbird, UT, has had 792″of fresh snow this season, besting the 783″ in 2010/11.
Snowbird has seen 28″ in the last 24 hours, an incredible 43″ in the last 48 hours, and has a 195″ base.
What a way to break a record. As of 9:30 am we've officially broken our ALL TIME snowfall record set in 2010/11 of 783″ with 785″ and counting. With the winter we've seen, it's been only matter of "when" not "if."Snowbird historically stays open 'as long as conditions allow,' which has meant skiing on July 4th a couple of times in the previous ten years or so, the last time being in 2019. Let's hope for more of the same this season.
The season in numbers, so far:
Total snowfall: 785″
Days with 6″ or more of new snow: 48
Days of the season: 137
Base depth: 16 feet
Here's to even more 🙌