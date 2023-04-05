© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images



Since the Second World War, the US has, in conjunction with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, maintained a worldwide spying regime known as the 'Five Eyes'

The real problem Washington has with TikTok is not the alleged spying for Beijing's benefit - it's the fact that TikTok is the first global-spanning social media network of its magnitude that isn't under US control - and thus, cannot be weaponized by the US for

its own

espionage.