Chaya Raichik, the founder of the anti-woke social media account "Libs of TikTok," is publishing her first kid's book next month.Raichik, 28, who has spent the past two years tweeting TikTok videos of liberals spouting off about gender identity and other hot-button culture war issues — amassing over 1.9 million followers in the process — says the book is her "next step."Mr. Wooly urges the young lambs not to tell their parents about the excessive candy and cakes, for reasons that become clear after they learn their teacher is actually a wolf.Critics claim Raichik's Twitter posts have led to threats of violence and harassment against their subjects. The social media firebrand said she's undeterred, claiming the real danger is that grownups are "sterilizing" children and providing them adult-themed entertainment at school."They can call me whatever they want, they can blame whatever they want on me, but I'm not going to stop doing this work," Raichik said.