Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin introduced updated 'model policies' on transgender students last month.As the battle over parental rights and protections for LGBT students heats up in Virginia , one state delegate said she will introduce a bill in the legislature's next session that would make it a crime for a parent or guardian not to affirm their child's sexual orientation or gender identity."The day that Governor Youngkin wanted to implement this policy, I immediately texted the policy lead of that committee and said, this is how we're going to push back," Guzman told the local news outlet.Guzman did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital about the details of her legislation.Youngkin's embrace of parental rights helped propel him to an upset victory over former democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe last year.The Virginia Department of Education's new "model policies" that were announced last month argued that the guidelines under the previous administration "disregarded the rights of parents and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students."