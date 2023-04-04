Eight dolphins were found washed up on beaches in the Greater Tokyo Area on Tuesday morning, according to local news reports.The mammals, identified as melon-headed whales, looked like they were struggling to breathe, said Mibu Saito, a local official who visited the site nearby Isumi and Ichinomiya in Chiba Prefecture."I felt sorry for all those weak dolphins that had washed ashore and we still don't know why they were stranded there," Saito told VICE World News.Passersby and surfers tried to carry or roll the dolphins towards the ocean, but two died, Saito said., prompting the country's highest court to mandate that the government curb fishing in certain areas.In South Korea, a whale carcass was found in March. Authorities said there were no signs of illegal capture of the mammal, identified as a Bryde's whale, an endangered species.Researchers are still trying to confirm why so many whales and dolphins are washing up on beaches.In the U.S., the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration identified vessel strikes, entanglement in fishing equipment and changing water temperatures as some of the biggest threats to humpback whales, a species frequently found dead along the country's east coast.In Japan, the National Museum of Nature and Science plans to conduct autopsies on the dolphins to analyze what could've caused their deaths, Saito said.