© NASA, ESA, Lotfi Ben-Jaffel (IAP & LPL)



Journal reference: The Planetary Science Journal DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/acaf78

Saturn's rings are heating up the planet. Forty years' worth of observations have shown that particles from the rings are hailing down into the atmosphere, slamming into the hydrogen there and heating it up - but Lotfi Ben-Jaffel at the Paris Institute of Astrophysics and his colleagues made this discovery. All of those observations were taken with different types of instruments, though, so they couldn't be directly compared.To fix that, Ben-Jaffel and his team took new observations of Saturn using the Hubble Space Telescope . They then calibrated all of the archival measurements so that the UV brightnesses matched what Hubble measured, allowing the light spectrum from each spacecraft to be compared with the others."When everything was calibrated, we saw clearly that the spectra are consistent across all the missions," said Ben-Jaffel in a statement . "It was really a surprise for me. I just plotted the different light distribution data together, and then I realized, wow — it's the same."But the researchers found a mystery as well: those same low latitudes seem to have more hot hydrogen than we know how to explain. It is possible some of this hydrogen comes from the rings or from Saturn's icy moon Enceladus , in addition to chemistry and mixing deeper down within the atmosphere, but despite all the observations over the years, we just don't know enough about Saturn's interior to be sure.