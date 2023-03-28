© Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov



"Their democracy is a pretty facade for the political system, which serves to hide the neglect of the rights of ordinary Americans."

"The event will be a gathering to support a world order in which Washington wants to play the central role forever. Dissenters will be labeled 'undemocratic states'. The US, which appointed itself the 'dictator of the world', will harass the nations whose sovereignties and democracies were undermined by Washington. The reality is that Washington has long been a leader in violating the sovereignty of other nations, in the number of wars and conflicts it has unleashed."

Washington was captured by corporate interests and is pushing their agenda on the world stage, Nikolay Patrushev has said...contrary to Washington's claims, senior Russian security official Nikolay Patrushev has said. He made the remarks while commenting on the upcoming 'Summit for Democracy' hosted by the US government.Patrushev, who is the secretary of the Russian Security Council, describedand use the country's international clout to pursue their own agenda, he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, to be published in full later today.Washington pursues the same approach in the international arena, where it claims to be the champion of democracy but disregards other nations' sovereignty, Patrushev said. He believes that this "hypocrisy" will be on display at thewhich will kick off this week in Washington.Patrushev predicts:He called the nations that support this arrangement "vassals" that are constantly "humiliated" in their abusive relationships with the US.The international event, which is being held for the second time,The US reportedly invited all participants of the first summit, which was held in 2021, including the administration of the self-governed Chinese island of Taiwan. NATO members Hungary and Türkiye were snubbed once again, according to Foreign Policy magazine.