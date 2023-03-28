The truth about Jan 6 is being covered up by the Democrats, the Deep State and the media.The Democrats and very wicked individuals on the Jan 6 committee covered up the real truth behind the Jan 6 protests and how the government had infiltrated the Trump crowd and created a riot that day.Carlson showed a few videos a week ago that provided the true picture of events at the Capitol on Jan 6. This is all the American people have been allowed to see.Tucker Carlson shared an MSNBC video on his show on Tuesday night from the Jan 6 protests and riots at the US Capitol. The video looked horrible. It showed Trump supporters throwing things at the Capitol Police.What wasn't shared is what was behind this video - what was really going on.The Gateway Pundit recently posted the heartbreaking video of Trump supporters attempting to resuscitate Rosanne Boyland.You can see Rosanne's friend Justin Winchell in the green jacket attempting to get to Rosanne and rescue her. But the police were beating and gassing protesters and he could not reach her.Here is a screenshot of Justin trying to reach Rosanne as she lay unconscious (from previous TGP video).In the video played last night on Tucker Carlson, you can see Justin Winchell in the green jacket clearly attempting to rescue his friend. Trump supporters eventually were able to drag Rosanne from the police and start CPR.Tucker Carlson has yet to discuss Rosanne Boyland on his show — the second woman to be killed on January 6 by Capitol Police. Tucker hasn't discussedandthat day.