Activist Philip Anderson spoke with The Gateway Pundit about the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol and how the Capitol police murdered Rosanne Boyland and nearly took his life too.
This was an amazing eyewitness report that has been ignored by the fake news media because it does not fit their narrative. A black Trump supporter was gassed with clouds of pepper spray, pushed down, and then nearly trampled to death as police officers continued to push people on top of a pile outside the US Capitol.
Anderson described how Rosanne Boyland was the first woman killed by Capitol police that day. Ashli Babbitt was the second woman killed by Capitol Hill police.
The Gateway Pundit spoke with Philip Anderson earlier this month — six months after the Jan. 6 protests and rally.
Philip Anderson fell and was being smothered as police officers continued to push Trump supporters on top of him. Philip told The Gateway Pundit how he was holding Rosanne's hand when she died.
Philip posted this on social media before his account was taken down.
Today we have a second eye-witness to Rosanne Boyland's death by Capitol Police.
TGP reader who wishes to remain anonymous sent this email to us today:
After reading your article about Rosanne Boyland's death, and the gentleman's (Philip Anderson) comments on it, I believe I have some to add to that story, since me and 2 others carried Ms. Boyland's seemingly lifeless body to the double doors while the cops were pepper spraying us and hitting us with their baton... for WHAT??? Trying to save her life???Later this morning we spoke with T. He confirmed to us that the Capitol Hill police killed Rosanne Boyland and then attacked the people who tried to save her with pepper-spray and sticks.
And a bunch more... Careless police actions, pushing people down on the stairs, people almost suffocating, etc...
Military looking youngsters advancing through the crowd (crowd that was packed like sardines) towards the doors and NEVER coming back???
I still have flashbacks, nightmares, PTSD over it...
Just wanted to tell you, it wasn't like most of the media wants people to believe, what politicians want people to believe..
Those military-looking kids (I'm almost positive they were Antifa) were really aggressive wanting to break the windows etc, some REAL Trump supporters (specifically there was a lady who almost got in a fistfight with them) tried to stop them saying "This is not what we're here for, that's trespassing".... then, like I said it above, those youngsters disappeared, I'm sure went inside with the police's help (and never come back) while the cops were tear-gassing us/others...
I was there simply to observe and express my God & Constitution given rights (not to destroy, hurt anyone or occupy!) about a wrongful election... and we were set up!
Sorry for rambling/ranting... I'm STILL upset over the whole thing.
What the hell is wrong with these people?
Here is our discussion.
About the Author:
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
Comment: The Capitol riot is not Anderson's first encounter with rioters.
See also: BLM activist charged with hate crime over assault of black conservative in San Francisco