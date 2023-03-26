© Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP



"We can't start [it] yet. Without tanks, artillery and [US-supplied rocket launchers] HIMARS, we cannot send our brave soldiers to the front lines. We are waiting for ammunition to arrive from our partners."

Kiev's troops are suffering from a lack of ammunition, the Ukrainian president has said...Ukraine has not yet accumulated enough resources to stage an offensive, President Vladimir Zelensky has admitted.In an interview released on Saturday by the Japanese newspaper Yomiuri, Zelensky said that the situation on the frontline "was not good," explaining thatOn the subject of an offensive, the Zelesnky stated:Zelensky claimed Russian troops had been firing three times as many shells as the Ukrainian side. In light of this, he reiterated his calls for Kiev's Western backers to send more arms and urged them to sign off on deliveries of fighter jets.Commenting on a potential dialogue with Russia, Zelensky insisted thatsuggesting thatMoscow has repeatedly said thatreferring to the new status of four former Ukrainian regions as part of Russia.Speculations about an imminent Ukrainian spring counteroffensive have been swirling in the Western media for several weeks now. Last week, Politico reported thatwith Ukrainian troops attempting to push into Crimea either by crossing the Dnieper River - which was considered an unlikely option - or moving out from their positions in the north.Around the same time, the New York Times reported that Western officials were worried that Ukraine's costly attempts to hold on to the strategic Donbass city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) could jeopardize the upcoming offensive, given that Kiev's Western backers would not be able to replenish its ammunition stocks any time soon. With this in mind,On Friday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of the Security Council, said that Moscow is well aware of Ukrainian plans to stage an offensive, noting that Russia's General Staff is making its own assessments on the matter and planning a response.