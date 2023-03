© Getty Images / Oleg Nikishin



Political tribalism protects America's leaders from being held accountable for everything from failed policies to war crimes.Washington is where securing political power means never having to say you're sorry - regardless of how many thousands or millions of people you might have gotten killed. Tribalism is what keeps the perpetrators from ever being held accountable.Consider, for example, this month's Axios/Ipsos poll showing that more than six in ten US adults believe that George W. Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq was a mistake. While it might seem encouraging that most Americans have come to realize that the Iraq debacle was a bad move - sort of like recognizing that the sun comes up in the East - a glance beneath the headline number reveals that voters haven't really learned anything.You see, two decades on from a war that was started on false pretenses and was illegal under the UN Charter, 58% of Republicans still believe that the Bush administration was right to launch the invasion (compared to 26% of Democrats). They still feel this way despite a bevy of troubling truths that should be clear to everyone by now, including the fact that the whole basis for the invasion - the hype that Saddam Hussein had obtained weapons of mass destruction - was a sham.It was a sham that cost US taxpayers over $2 trillion , helped give rise to ISIS and killed or maimed tens of thousands of American troops. Along the way, this bogus war also killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis and left the country shattered, even to the present day. The cherry on top is that it also strengthened Washington's arch-enemy, Iran.As the late, great US comedian George Carlin famously said, America's "real owners" count on the people remaining "willfully ignorant" of what's being done to them and devoid of critical thinking skills. "It's a big club, and you ain't in it. You and I are not in the big club. And by the way, it's the same big club they use to beat you over the head with all day long when they tell you what to believe."Case in point: President Joe Biden's administration botched the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan so badly that the Taliban was able to seize control of Kabul even before Washington's chaotic exit was completed. Thousands of Afghan collaborators and US citizens were left behind. Thirteen US troops were brought home in body bags.Hundreds of Afghans also died during the chaotic evacuation, including seven children and three other civilians who were killed in a drone strike after US forces mistook an aid worker for an ISIS-K terrorist. Pentagon officials lied and concealed what they knew about the strike. Days later, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley insisted that the attack was "righteous" and that an ISIS facilitator had been killed. A US military investigation showed that senior officers were told within three hours of the attack that children had been killed.Meanwhile, the so-called experts in Washington continue advancing their careers, regardless of how many lives they destroy. It's a town where Victoria Nuland can play a key advisory role in the Bush administration's Iraq debacle, help engineer the Obama-Biden administration's overthrow of Ukraine's elected government in 2014 - setting the table for the current crisis in Eastern Europe - then land a job as the Biden administration's undersecretary of state. It's also where former secretary of state Madeleine Albright can say in a television interview that the deaths of 500,000 Iraqi children resulting from US sanctions were "worth it" - then be eulogized by three presidents upon her death last year and praised by Biden for her "humanity."Just last week, Trump's former national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, said in an interview that the US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories, if necessary, to prevent them from falling into China's hands. No one even blinked. It wasn't big news. Never mind that the US is supposedly trying to protect Taiwan. Never mind that China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, meaning it would merely be seizing its own territory in an invasion, and that neither the UN nor the US recognizes the self-governing island as a separate nation.Biden made a similarly brazen statement in February 2022, assuring a reporter that if Russian military forces crossed into Ukraine, the US would ensure that the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Western Europe would be stopped: "We will bring it to an end."The Nord Stream pipelines were blown up seven months later in one of the worst acts of industrial sabotage in world history. US officials suggested that Russia must have destroyed its own gas conduits. Legendary Washington journalist Seymour Hersh reported last month that Biden secretly ordered the attack. The White House responded by dismissing Hersh's story as "utterly false" and later floated a new theory on the culprit, suggesting that a "pro-Ukrainian group" carried out the undersea bombing.Nuland, meanwhile, could hardly contain her glee, saying in January that the Biden administration was "very gratified to know" that Nord Stream 2 had become "a hunk of metal at the bottom of the sea."Will justice be done over Nord Stream? History suggests that the perpetrators won't be punished. It's even more certain that Americans won't come together to rebuke their leaders or demand change.Divide, conquer, repeat. Tony Cox, a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.