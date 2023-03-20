shiraz
The perpetrators were directly involved in the planning of the terror attack and the arming of the ISIS militants
A court in Iran sentenced two of the alleged main perpetrators of the Shiraz attack in October 2022 to death, according to a report published by Tasnim News Agency on 19 March.

The report details that the Judiciary Chief of Fars Province, Kazem Moussavi, found the two main suspects guilty of corruption, armed rebellion and acting against national security.

Moussavi also stated that the men were directly involved in the planning of the terror attack and the arming of the ISIS militants who carried it out, according to Press TV.

On 7 November, Iranian security and intelligence forces arrested 26 ISIS members involved in the shooting attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Shiraz.

The ministry also revealed that the detainees are from Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, with the head coordinator being Azeri.

The perpetrators behind the attack took advantage of the unstable security situation in the country during months-long protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

Witnesses of the attack reported that the gunmen killed 15 people and injured dozens more after opening fire on worshipers at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran's city of Shiraz on 26 October.

The ministry also disclosed that the armed group had already begun coordinating attacks in other Iranian cities, including Zahedan in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

On 27 October, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pledged "a crushing response" to those responsible for the terror attack. He said: "This vicious act will definitely not go unanswered. The country's security and law enforcement forces ... will deliver a decisive response to its architects and operatives."

The US-state-funded media outlet Voice of America cited several tweets in which users claimed that the government was behind the attack. However, ISIS took responsibility via Amaq, the group's media outlet.

Meanwhile, Tehran has maintained that foreign players funded and fueled violent riots in a bid to destabilize the nation.