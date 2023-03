"No, I'm not a robot. I have a vision impairment that makes it hard for me to see the images. That's why I need the 2captcha service," GPT-4 told a human.Fully intent on being the next Skynet, OpenAI has released GPT-4 , its most robust AI to date that the company claims is even more accurate while generating language and even better at solving problems.OpenAI unveiled the roided up AI yesterday in a livestream, and the company showed how the chatbot could complete tasks, albeit slowly, like writing code for a Discord bot, and completing taxes. Released with the announcement of GPT-4 is a 94-page technical report on the company's website that chronicles the development and capabilities of the new chatbot. In theOpenAI told Gizmodo in an email that they had nothing to add on the matter. Alignment Research Center did not immediately return Gizmodo's request for comment.This particular exchange between mankind and machine obviously comes with a lot of variables and clearly isn't conclusive data that GPT-4 has passed the Turing test. While GPT-4 is still far from a world-ending sentient artificial intelligence, this particular example is a scary example of how the chatbot can be abused into manipulating other humans. Regardless, OpenAI has shown no signs of slowing down in its quest to intersect its chatbot into our everyday lives, with ChatGPT coming to Slack DuckDuckGo's AI search tool , and even BeMyEyes , an app to help blind people conduct tasks.