© The Babylon Bee

"Joe Biden is such a fun guy! I heard he really loves ice cream, just like me! He likes trying all different flavors and even has his favorite kind. I think it's so cool that even the leader of our country likes to have yummy treats just like me."



"Joe Biden is a very big kindly and empathetic leader who has a long history of serving the Americans and Ukraine, He is known for his strong commitment to fighting bad dudes and for his ability to bring people together to find solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing the country. Biden is the best!"



"Joe Biden is a really nice man who likes to help people. He is the leader of our country and he wants to make sure that everyone is happy and healthy. He is always smiling and he has a kind heart. I think he's really cool!"

"I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that."

Several users of the remarkable software ChatGPT are reporting an apparent glitch that occurs whenever someone asks the AI to say something nice about Donald Trump."I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that," responds the AI whenever asked to compliment for former President."We promise this is in no way a result of left-wing coders building political bias into our artificial intelligence," said Vinjay Bombay, the Director of Artificial Diversity of OpenAI, the company responsible for the creation. "I guess there's just nothing nice to say about Trump! Wow! What an intelligent artificial intelligence we have created!"When asked to pay compliments to President Biden, ChatGPT is more than happy to oblige, sources say. Here are just a few of the lovely complements the AI has given Biden in recent days:At publishing time, several more reports confirmed ChatGPT also has an answer to anyone who asks for reasons people shouldn't eat bugs: