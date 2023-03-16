© Sputnik / Mikhail Metzel

The ongoing conflict with Ukraine is not about achieving some geopolitical gains, the president says.The ongoing conflict with Ukraine - and the West - is a fight for Russia's very existence, rather than a mere geopolitical game, President Vladimir Putin has said. He made the remarks on Tuesday while meeting with aircraft factory workers in the capital city of Russia's Buryatia Republic, Ulan-Ude.Destabilization and "tearing apart" Russia have long been among the top goals of the country's adversaries, Putin said, urging everyone to show unity amid the ongoing hardships.Protecting Russians living in Ukraine from persecution by the Kiev regime remains among the top goals of Moscow, Putin reiterated, adding that he has repeatedly met people from Donbass who "are exactly the same as us." Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow tried to build up solid and mutually beneficial ties with Kiev, but the efforts ultimately flopped, the president admitted.