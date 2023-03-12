Chinese citizens have to use umbrellas to shield themselves from falling creatures.

China needs to call Rihanna to get them a few umbrellas to weather their newest nature phenomenon.

Citizens of the Chinese city of Liaoning were told to find shelter after it looked like it started to rain worms.

A clip of the vicinity allegedly being showered with little worms crawling all over cars has gone viral on social media.

The video showed residents covering themselves with umbrellas as they go along their daily routine.

While the cause of the slimy creatures has yet to be uncovered, the Scientific Journal of the Mother Nature Network suggested that the animals were dropped after being swept up by heavy winds.

