Society's Child
500,000 protest in Israel against Netanyahu government's judicial reform plan for 10th consecutive week
Al Mayadeen
Sat, 11 Mar 2023 23:09 UTC
Continuing the ten-week streak, thousands of Israeli settlers have protested against the government's bill for judicial reform which they [protestors] have described as a threat to democracy.
Dismissing requests for a suspension to allow for negotiations on the contentious proposal, Prime Minister Netanyahu's cabinet is hell-bent on going through with its legislative agenda to pass the judicial reforms.
Israeli media reported the largest demonstration yet in the coastal settlement of "Tel Aviv" where protestors have amounted to around 100,000.
According to The Times of Israel, over 500,000 Israelis took part in protests across occupied Palestine on Saturday, with about 250,000 attending the nighttime protest in "Tel Aviv."
The publication said, citing police, that at least three protesters were detained during the demonstration along "Tel Aviv's Ayalon" Highway on Saturday.
Protests were also held in other settlements and occupied cities across Palestine.
According to Israeli media, there were around 10,000 Israeli protesters in Beer Al Sabe and 50,000 in Haifa, both of which were the largest rallies in both occupied cities so far.
Simcha Rotman, the chairman of the law committee in the Knesset, has scheduled daily hearings to discuss various aspects of the proposed judicial reform. Starting Sunday and will continue until Wednesday in anticipation of the vote on the bill.
The government coalition, according to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, intends to pass significant components of the proposed reforms prior to the start of the April 2 legislative break of the parliament.
Over the past month, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation by storm. Violent clashes erupted between the opposition and police, as Israeli settlers protest against the government's judicial reforms. Appeals for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a "civil war".
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Egypt: TV anchor suggests eating donkey meat as food prices soar, gov't to withdraw from UN grain treaty to reduce reliance on dollar
- Iran-Saudi détente spells a 'catastrophe for US hegemony' - Analyst
- 10,000 Dutch farmers protest in The Hague against gov'ts 'nitrogen emission' scheme that will devastate food production
- 500,000 protest in Israel against Netanyahu government's judicial reform plan for 10th consecutive week
- Over 1 million protest in France against government reforms, 7th major demonstration this year, strike causes energy production to fall 14%
- Everything, all at once
- China is competing in a great Asian arms race because it has no other choice
- A handy January 6 fact sheet
- Odds are rising that the Fed will trigger the next bust
- Xi Jinping re-elected as Chinese president
- House Dems, GOP vote unanimously to declassify COVID origins intel, send bill to Biden
- In AUKUS, Navy eyes a full-service submarine garage in Asia-Pacific
- China announces lockdown plans for the FLU: Officials spark fury by warning areas may be shut down to quell outbreaks of the common virus
- Accidental banking system failure? Don't you believe it.
- Running out of weapons? Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of rare hypersonic missile
- The deception over climate is even worse than the deception over Covid
- China coup: Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore their ties after years of tensions with help of Chinese mediation
- Searching for the Incompetents
- Praise be: Some 'sober thinking' remains in Ukraine as portions of population are in favor of peace talks
- Scientists discover enzyme that can turn air into energy, unlocking potential new energy source
- Iran-Saudi détente spells a 'catastrophe for US hegemony' - Analyst
- Everything, all at once
- China is competing in a great Asian arms race because it has no other choice
- A handy January 6 fact sheet
- Odds are rising that the Fed will trigger the next bust
- Xi Jinping re-elected as Chinese president
- House Dems, GOP vote unanimously to declassify COVID origins intel, send bill to Biden
- In AUKUS, Navy eyes a full-service submarine garage in Asia-Pacific
- Running out of weapons? Russia pounds Ukraine with barrage of rare hypersonic missile
- China coup: Regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to restore their ties after years of tensions with help of Chinese mediation
- Searching for the Incompetents
- Praise be: Some 'sober thinking' remains in Ukraine as portions of population are in favor of peace talks
- Best of the Web: "Expect mass layoffs..." - The real-world impact of SVB's failure
- Top Democrat on J6 committee: We actually didn't review any of the surveillance video
- Russia, UN set for Ukraine grain deal renewal talks - Lavrov highlights how sanctions are prohibiting transfer ships
- Australia to buy 5 nuclear-powered submarines as part of AUKUS in violation of previous commitments to China
- Moveable multipolarity in Moscow: Ridin' the 'newcoin' train
- China's Xi unanimously re-elected as president for unprecedented 3rd term
- Georgia 'lost chance for sovereignty' - Moscow
- Best of the Web: Regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in the second-biggest bank failure in US history
- Egypt: TV anchor suggests eating donkey meat as food prices soar, gov't to withdraw from UN grain treaty to reduce reliance on dollar
- 10,000 Dutch farmers protest in The Hague against gov'ts 'nitrogen emission' scheme that will devastate food production
- 500,000 protest in Israel against Netanyahu government's judicial reform plan for 10th consecutive week
- Over 1 million protest in France against government reforms, 7th major demonstration this year, strike causes energy production to fall 14%
- China announces lockdown plans for the FLU: Officials spark fury by warning areas may be shut down to quell outbreaks of the common virus
- Accidental banking system failure? Don't you believe it.
- The deception over climate is even worse than the deception over Covid
- Unhinged: Pro-abortion activist Jane Fonda suggests murdering pro-life Americans
- Masked bandits
- Unrepentant US health agencies issue more bizarre directives
- 'As easy as ordering pizza': How fentanyl-laced pills are killing America's youth
- Number of reported sexual assaults at US military academies shot up during 2021-22 school year
- Scandal-plagued US congressman accused of masterminding fraud scheme
- NY court workers fired for refusing COVID vax must be rehired with back pay as state board scraps mandate
- US issues 'do not travel' warning for parts of Mexico as spring break approaches
- Georgians protest for third day in a row despite government's pledge to withdraw 'foreign agent' bill
- Free speech: Canadian judge rules giving middle finger 'God-given right,' not a crime
- Proud Boys J6 sedition trial halted after leaked chat logs show FBI agent said her boss ordered her to 'destroy evidence'
- Dr Naomi Wolf issues formal letter of apology to conservatives and admits she was duped by the Left
- Biden DOJ's crusade to jail young man for anti-Hillary memes just got much uglier
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- New Moai statue that 'deified ancestors' found on Easter Island
- 3000-year-old leather shoe discovered in the UK
- Excavation finds that Europe's earliest humans hunted with bows and arrows
- Homes of Europe's first megalithic monument makers discovered
- Neanderthal hunting strategies unchanged over millennia despite repeated climate change
- Evidence of 3,500 year old brain surgery uncovered at Tel Meggido in Israel
- 6,000-year-old settlement was home to Europe's first megalithic monument makers
- Scientists discover enzyme that can turn air into energy, unlocking potential new energy source
- Strange quantum event happens once every 10 billion chances
- Convergence? One-celled creature has an eye!
- The mice with two dads: scientists create eggs from male cells
- Newly discovered asteroid has a 1-in-600 chance of colliding with Earth, NASA says
- Plant roots fuel tropical soil animal communities, study reveals
- US Special Ops want to weaponize deep fakes - The Intercept
- Shockwaves rocking the 'cosmic web' connecting galaxies seen for the 1st time
- 'Wrinkles' in time experience linked to heartbeat
- Ford files patent for systems to repossess vehicles by locking features, self-driving capabilities
- Rare quasar triplet forms one of the most massive objects in the universe
- The planet that could end life on Earth - Experiment demonstrates solar system's fragility
- The UN discusses darkening the skies to combat climate change
- Half the world faces starvation under net zero policies, say two top climate scientists
- Has the mystery of Earth's uniform shine been solved?
- Could future computers run on human brain cells?
- Main comet of 2024 named C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, could be 6 times brighter than 2020's NEOWISE
- Supernova from the year 185: A rare view of the entirety of this supernova remnant
- NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.
- Organoid Intelligence (OI): The new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish
- Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, covers villages in ash
- 'You can't go to the beach': Florida's gulf coast lined with thousands of dead fish from red tide
- Blizzard warnings issued as snow causes UK travel disruption
- Teenage girl has her arm torn off in shark attack - day after 14-year-old boy lost his leg at same Brazilian beach
- Villagers record 'almost apocalyptic tornado' in central France
- Mozambique: 117 dead in storms and floods - Cyclone Freddy dropped nearly 3 FEET of rain in 24 hours - returns to hit country again
- Father charged after 3-year-old child critically injured by pack of pit bulls in Memphis
- First Nation mourns 5-year-old boy killed in dog attack in northern Alberta
- Brazil - 1 dead, homes and roads damaged after floods in Rio Grande Do Sul
- 'Snownado' appears in Shetland Islands, Scotland
- Death toll rises in Southern California mountains after blizzards, at least 11 people dead
- Eight dead, thousands displaced as flood ravages Zambian capital
- Ghana - Accra floods cause damage and fatalities
- Ecuador - Fatalities after floods and landslides in Manabí Province
- Man killed after being attacked by 4 dogs in Jurupa Valley, California
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea - USGS
- At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide, dozens missing
- 38 inches of snow in 24 hours wallops Soda Springs, California
- Angry moose attacks family on snowmobiles in Idaho
- 70-year-old woman mauled by monkeys dies in Telangana, India
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Japan on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and 2 other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on March 1
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and adjacent countries on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 28
- Fragment of meteor that exploded over Texas found near McAllen
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona, California and Nevada on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- Groundbreaking new study finds meat-based antioxidants in beef, chicken, and pork: Imidazole dipeptide oxidation derivatives
- 'Forever' chemicals put kids at higher risk of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases
- Human 6G antennas? 'One of the worst ideas ever,' critic says
- Hard evidence in new study: Brain, heart damage caused by mRNA vaccine
- COVID-19 and excess deaths: A defence of the virus theory
- The mask mandates did nothing. Will any lessons be learned?
- Pfizer vaccine trial fraud charges set out in mainstream press for first time
- Set up to fail
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
Quote of the Day
People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction, and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.
Recent Comments
Iran and Saudi Arabia to revive ties [Link] #astrology
I never particularly liked Howard James Kunstler, I was more in the Dave McGowan camp, who unfortunately is now dead... I am a massive fan of...
U.S.S. Maine, the Lusitania, Harry Anslinger, Pearl Harbor, JFK, MLK, RFK, Tonkin Gulf, deaths of Patton and Forrestal, Ruby Ridge, Waco, Oklahoma...
Meet the CEO of SVB, Joseph Gentile : [Link] Can't make the stuff, even if you tried. LOL
It's been more than several years but I went on the hunt for some old symbols of protection, like old pagan or Celtic symbols. There are a few...
Comment: See also: Over 400,000 protest in Israel against Netanyahu's 'dictatorial' judicial reforms, top IDF reservists refuse training in solidarity
More images of the protest: