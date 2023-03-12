Dismissing requests for a suspension to allow for negotiations on the contentious proposal, Prime Minister Netanyahu's cabinet is hell-bent on going through with its legislative agenda to pass the judicial reforms.Dismissing requests for a suspension to allow for negotiations on the contentious proposal, Prime Minister Netanyahu's cabinet is hell-bent on going through with its legislative agenda to pass the judicial reforms.Israeli media reported the largest demonstration yet in the coastal settlement of "Tel Aviv" where protestors have amounted to around 100,000.According to The Times of Israel, over 500,000 Israelis took part in protests across occupied Palestine on Saturday, with about 250,000 attending the nighttime protest in "Tel Aviv."The publication said, citing police, that at least three protesters were detained during the demonstration along "Tel Aviv's Ayalon" Highway on Saturday.Protests were also held in other settlements and occupied cities across Palestine.Simcha Rotman, the chairman of the law committee in the Knesset, has scheduled daily hearings to discuss various aspects of the proposed judicial reform. Starting Sunday and will continue until Wednesday in anticipation of the vote on the bill.The government coalition, according to Justice Minister Yariv Levin,legislative break of the parliament.Over the past month, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation by storm. Violent clashes erupted between the opposition and police, as Israeli settlers protest against the government's judicial reforms. Appeals for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a "civil war".