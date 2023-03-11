© Noel Celis/AFP



Last year, Xi was also re-confirmed in the key position of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader.His candidacy was endorsed byChina's legislature and supreme authority. Apart from being kept as the nation's president,which is in charge of the overall administration of the country's armed forces.describing it as "a testament to the recognition of your accomplishments as the head of state." He also pointed to "broad public support" for Xi's course seeking to promote China's socio-economic development and protect Beijing's national interests on the global stage.the president added, expressing hope that Moscow and Beijing would ramp up co-operation in various spheres.Speaking in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi, with his hand on the constitution, took an oath, vowing to "build a prosperous, strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and great modern socialist country."Chinese lawmakers also filled a number of other posts, electing former vice premier Han Zheng as vice president. In addition to that, Zhao Leji, who led the party's top anti-corruption commission, was elected chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.The Chinese leader's re-election became possible in 2018 after Chinese lawmakers supported a constitutional amendment that scrapped the presidential term limit. Formerly, the Chinese president was allowed to stay in power only for two consecutive five-year terms.