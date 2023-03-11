Masks "have come to be about far more than blocking aerosolized secretions," one doctor and Yale University lecturer wrote.Sure enough, you could open the prestige journals of our culture from any time over the past three years and find a reason to wear a mask that, at best, was a few steps removed from the primary goal of containing viruses."Masks have also become so much more than mere barrier between germs and lungs," one New York Times reporter stated in spring 2021. "They can keep that too-chatty neighbor at bay or help the introvert hide in plain sight."One school teacher touted masks as a great way to "cover up breakouts, hide your bad breath and help out with mindless snacking when you wear a mask every day.""Wearing a mask in public spaces," one Atlantic writer stated, "serves a broader social purpose: It says to those around us that, whatever our vaccine status, we value community safety." She added, "If I keep a mask on in all but the safest circumstances, it's to protect the emotional as well as physical health of those people.""From my perspective, the main benefit is not so much the masking itself," one epidemiologist said, "but the message to society that this wave is not yet over.""It saves me having to put on sunscreen and wear lipstick," one associate professor at Brown University said.New York City Mayor Eric Adams is the first big city mayor to admit the mask-crime connection and to try to do something about it.The national crime wave of the past two-and-a-half years was caused in part by the antisocial effects of lockdowns and closures, but masks surely get some of the blame.Hopefully, other mayors will follow Adams in trying to reestablish the norm that hiding your face is shameful. Sorry if this makes a chatty neighbor say hi.