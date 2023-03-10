© REUTERS/Eva Korinkova



The Czech government has approved sendingAccording to the Czech news agency CTK, it is planned to send up to 15 experts of the military police to the territory of Ukraine, who will then be included in the number of specialists of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. It is reported that the number may end up being much higher.The mandate approved by the Czech Parliament will be valid until the end of 2024.. Funding for this mission is expected to be 29,6 million crowns (approximately $1,3 million).In addition, the Czech government approved the dispatch of its military personnel to Africa (the state of Niger). Up to 20 Czech special forces will go to this African country as military advisers and instructors. The amount of funding for this project will be 162 million kroons (about $7 million).The goal of the secret mission was officially declared to be mine clearance of roads and other infrastructure facilities in the country.Czech President Petr Pavel said in January of this year that. However, Pavel added that the appropriate decision could be made exclusively by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the people of this country.