US Representative María Elvira Salazar warned last week that Argentina was planning to install a factory of Chinese warplanes in the South American country. The former Spanish-language news anchorwoman of Cuban heritage stressed that President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) had embarked on a deal with the Devil that they would regret sooner than later.the Republican Congresswoman from the State of Florida stressed.The South American countrys currently owned by Denmark as the main options. In the meantime, home-built IA-63 Pampa trainer jets have been armed and are patrolling the South Atlantic. (Read also ). Salazar claimed on her personal webpage that CFK was planning to purchase JF-17 aircraft and manufacture them in Argentina, which Casa Rosada has denied, saying that the only plant in the country building that type of aircraft was Fadea, maker of the Pampa."The only fighter aircraft factory in Argentina is Fadea, which depends on the Ministry of Defense and is 100% national industry. There is no project to build Chinese fighter jets in our country," Ministry sources quoted by TN argued.In Salazar's view, building Chinese aircraft in Patagonia would be consistent with Xi Jinping's policies already implemented with Venezuela and Bolivia, with China's base in Neuquén providing some credibility to her allegations.