The plane appeared to have narrowly missed a few suburban homes in a Long Island neighborhood before it crashed and burst into flames.after a plane crashed in a Long Island neighborhood in the US state of New York on Sunday. A single-engine Piper PA 28 plane crash landed near several homes in North Lindenhurst at around 3 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT).the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. Three people were onboard at the time of the crash. One of those persons has died and two others have been seriously injured. No other people were injured during the crash, Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Shaffer said.Two of the injured persons were flown in a police helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital.A video from a doorbell camera captured the terrifying incident. Ken Defreitas, who shared the video, said the crash sounded like a car backfiring.The cause of the accident is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.