Society's Child
Russell Brand CRUSHES John Heilemann over MSNBC's bias, propaganda
The Post Millennial
Sat, 04 Mar 2023 00:01 UTC
"It's disingenuous to claim that the biases they've exhibited on Fox News are any different from the biases exhibited on MSNBC," Brand said. "It's difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners in Black Rock and Vanguard."
"We have to take responsibility for our own perspective," Brand said, and later added, "I've been on that MSNBC, mate. It was propagandist nut-crackery." In 2013, Brand appeared on Morning Joe on a day when Joe Scarborough was absent. As Brand wrote on his website, Mika Brzezinski and the co-hosts only talked about the "shrill, white noise of dumb current affairs."
On Real Time, Brand recounted to Heilemann how none of them were "trying to bring real journalism to the American people."
Brand finished by saying "Within the castle of MSNBC, throwing rocks at Fox News is ludicrous" and "Make MSNBC great again."
Heilemann then said, "I'd like to hear a specific example — approval — specific example of an MSNBC correspondent or anchor, being on television saying something they knew was false and were saying behind the scenes to people this is, 'I'm about to go out' and 'we know that the election wasn't stolen, but I will go out on television and say the opposite.'"
"I think it's a false equivalency," Maher said, agreeing with Heilemann, who finished by claiming Brand does not "actually know anything about any of these organizations."
"You've been on MSNBC once, big f*cking deal," he said.
Brand replied, "Do you want an example? The ludicrous, outrageous criticisms of Joe Rogan around ivermectin, who were deliberately referring to it as a horse medicine when they knew it was an effective medicine."
Heilemann started repeating "nonresponsive" as Maher interjected, "that's not a bad example." Brand mentioned how MSNBC hosts said "if you take this vaccine you're not going to get" Covid, and Heilemann continued with "nonresponsive."
Brand told him "you have to listen" and said "you're participating in the same game" as Fox News.