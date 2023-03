On Friday's episode of Real Time with Bill Maher Russell Brand called out MSNBC commentator John Heilemann for "throwing rocks at Fox News" while his network participates in "propagandist nut-crackery" and gave examples after Heilemann refused to acknowledge his liberal bias, leaving the pundit unable to articulate a comeback except repeating "nonresponsive... nonresponsive.""It's disingenuous to claim that the biases they've exhibited on Fox News are any different from the biases exhibited on MSNBC," Brand said. "It's difficult to suggest that these corporations operate as anything other than mouthpieces for their affiliate owners in Black Rock and Vanguard."On Real Time, Brand recounted to Heilemann how none of them were "trying to bring real journalism to the American people."Heilemann then said, "I'd like to hear a specific example — approval — specific example of an MSNBC correspondent or anchor, being on television saying something they knew was false and were saying behind the scenes to people this is, 'I'm about to go out' and 'we know that the election wasn't stolen, but I will go out on television and say the opposite.'""I think it's a false equivalency," Maher said, agreeing with Heilemann, who finished by claiming Brand does not "actually know anything about any of these organizations.""You've been on MSNBC once, big f*cking deal," he said.Brand told him "you have to listen" and said "you're participating in the same game" as Fox News.