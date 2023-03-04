© Unknown



I have difficult news to impart. On Feb. 17, without much warning, I was diagnosed with inoperable pancreatic cancer on the basis of a CT scan and an MRI. (As is usual with pancreatic cancer-which has no early symptoms - it was found while looking for something else, relatively minor). I'm sorry to report to you that my doctors have given me three to six months to live. Of course, they emphasize that everyone's case is individual; it might be more, or less.I have chosen not to do chemotherapy (which offers no promise) and I have assurance of great hospice care when needed. Please know: right now, I am not in any physical pain, and in fact, after my hip replacement surgery in late 2021, I feel better physically than I have in years!Moreover, my cardiologist has given me license to abandon my salt-free diet of the last six years. This has improved my quality of life dramatically: the pleasure of eating my former favorite foods! And my energy level is high.Since my diagnosis,As I just told my son Robert: he's long known (as my editor) thatI feel lucky and grateful that I've had a wonderful life far beyond the proverbial three-score years and ten. () I feel the very same way about having a few months more to enjoy life with my wife and family, and in which(or anywhere else).When I copied thein 1969, I had every reason to think I would be spending the rest of my life behind bars. It was a fate I would gladly have accepted if it meant hastening the end of the Vietnam War, unlikely as that seemed (and was).In addition, thanks to Nixon's crimes, I was spared the imprisonment I expected, and I was able to spend the last fifty years with Patricia and my family, and with you, my friends.What's more, I was able to devote those years to doing everything I could think of to alert the world tolobbying, lecturing, writing and joining with others in acts of protest and non-violent resistance.I wish I could report greater success for our efforts. As I write,Russia is making monstrous threats to initiate nuclear war to maintain its control over Crimea and the Donbas - like the dozens of equally illegitimate first-use threats that the U.S. government has made in the past to maintain its military presence inLeadership in the U.S., Russia, other nuclear weapons states, NATO, and other U.S. allies have yet to recognize that such threats of initiating nuclear war-let alone the plans, deployments, and exercises meant to make them credible and more ready to be carried out -It is long past time — but not too late! — for theI will continue, as long as I'm able, to help these efforts. There's tons more to say about Ukraine and nuclear policy, of course, and you'll be hearing from me as long as I'm here.As I look back on the last sixty years of my life, I think there is no greater cause to which I could have dedicated my efforts. For the last forty years we have known thatfrom firestorms in cities set ablaze by either side, striking either first or second,So far as I can find out, this scientific near-consensus has had virtually no effect on the Pentagon's nuclear war plans or U.S./NATO (or Russian) nuclear threats. (In a like case of disastrous willful denial by many officials, corporations, and other Americans, scientists have known for over three decades that the catastrophic climate change now underway-mainly but not only from burning fossil fuels - is fully comparable to U.S.-Russian nuclear war as another existential risk.)I'm happy to know that millions of people - including all those friends and comrades to whom I address this message - have the wisdom, dedication, and moral courage to carry on with these causes, and to work unceasingly for the survival of our planet and its creatures.I'm enormously grateful to have had the privilege of knowing and working with such people, past and present. That's among the most treasured aspects of my very privileged and very lucky life. I want to thank you all for the love and support you have given me in so many ways. Your dedication, courage, and determination to act have inspired and sustained my own efforts.My wish for you is that at the end of your days you will feel as much joy and gratitude as I do now.