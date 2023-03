© AP



UN experts have called on western nations to immediately lift sanctions against Syria, highlighting the devastating impact these punitive measures have on the civilian population.In alawmakers resolved that Washington must "remain committed to the protection of the Syrian people including by implementing theRepublican representativeswere the only ones to vote against the resolution. While neither has publicly commented on their vote, western media has painted their objection as a refusal to "mourn the victims" of last month's earthquake."I am pleased the House overwhelmingly passed H. Res 132 ... [which] urges the administration to remain committed to protecting the Syrian people, including by implementing the Caesar Act," House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said following Monday's vote, stressing his "concern" about the growing push by Arab states to normalize ties with Damascus.McCaul added that Lebanon has been waiting since 2021 for Washington to provide Egypt, Jordan, and Syria with sanctions waivers to launch a desperately-neededIn 2019, the US Congress passed theThis crushing sanctions package came on top of existing punitive measures imposed on Damascus since 2011.US-imposed sanctions on the war-torn nation have contributed to the tragedy of the Syrians at a time when the country is in the midst of a major humanitarian crisis, with the US occupation and the Kurdish Autonomous Administration controlling vast areas of lands rich in oil, gas, and crops in the northeast of the country, in addition to the Turkish occupation of other regions.Late last year, the US congress approved yet another sanctions regime against Syria with the so-called Captagon Act according to Syrian researcher Bassam Abdullah.Monday's resolution came just weeks after theIt also coincided with the US occupation army's latest oil smuggling operation in northeast Syria.