The US occupation army renewed its oil smuggling campaign in northeast Syria three weeks after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake ravaged the war-torn country.According to eyewitness reports from the countryside oThe oil was plundered from Syria's northeast Jazira region, the country's primary energy and grain-producing region.Washington maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria, primarily split between the Al-Tanf base and the country's northeastern region. Their occupation is illegal under international law as it was carried out without government approval.Though US troops - accompanied by fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - initially occupied large swathes of Syria under the pretext of fighting ISIS, the official rationale for the occupation changed once ISIS was largely defeated.In infamous comments made in 2019, former US President Donald Trump said: "We're keeping [Syria's] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil."The same year, the current US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for West Asia, Dana Stroul , noted during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) thatThe White House official made it a point to highlight that the territory Washington controls is the "economic powerhouse of Syria, so where the hydrocarbons are ... as well as the agricultural powerhouse."According to an investigation by The Cradle , dozens of tankers pass through illegal crossings between Iraq and Syria every week in convoys accompanied by US warplanes or helicopters.Shepherds in the region corroborate these claims, saying thatIn August of last year, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that theFollowing this month's devastating earthquake, which ravaged Syria's northwest, the US was forced to temporarily lift unilateral sanctions on the country that hindered aid delivery to affected areas.On the same day US troops smuggled the latest convoy of Syrian fuel out of the country, State Department spokesman Ned Price urged the international community not to let humanitarian assistance to Syria be accompanied by normalization with the government of President Bashar al-Assad.