© Richard A. Brooks/AFP/Getty Images



The number of births registered in Japan plummeted to another record low last year - the latest worrying statisticdespite their extensive efforts.The country saw, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday. That number hasJapanDeaths have outpaced births in Japan for more than a decade, posing a growing problem for leaders of the world's third-largest economy. They now face a ballooning elderly population, along with a shrinking workforce to fund pensions and health care as demand from the aging population surges.Japan's population, according to the most recent government figures.Itsto maintain a stable population, in the absence of immigration.The country also, according to government data.These concerning trends"In thinking of the sustainability and inclusiveness of our nation's economy and society, we place child-rearing support as our most important policy," he said, adding that Japan "simply cannot wait any longer" in solving the problem of its low birth rate.But money alone might not be able to solve the multi-pronged problem, with various social factors contributing to the low birth rate.in other regions, who could help provide support., according to research from financial institution Jefferies. And yet,The average real annual household income declined from 6.59 million yen ($50,600) in 1995 to 5.64 million yen ($43,300) in 2020, according to 2021 data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.Attitudes toward marriage and starting families have also shifted in recent years,It's a familiar story throughout East Asia, where dropped yet again last year in the latest setback to the country's efforts to boost its declining population.Meanwhile,