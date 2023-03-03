© AP Photo/Jeremy Bessat/Armee de Terre



State-run news agency France24 reported that the war games "should enable the French army to prepare for a high-intensity conflict against an enemy state of equal strength. ... In a context of global geopolitical upheaval, the use of force is no longer taboo, and the prospect of a major conflict is no longer science fiction."

On Saturday, the French military's Operation Orion 2023 (Orion 23) began with hundreds of parachutists being dropped in the Tarn region of southern France. On Sunday morning, an amphibious assault was simulated at Sète on the Mediterranean coast.This first stage of Orion 2023, whichAccording to General Yves Métayer, who led the organization of the operation,However, the status of this week's war games as the largest ever on French soil will only last a few weeks.In the capitalist press, Orion 23 is being all but explicitly acknowledged as part of far-advanced preparations for an all-out NATO land war with Russia. Indeed,While, its ground operations relied on smaller special forces groups. General Vincent Desportes told France24 that Orion 23 is essential to "regain the know-how in terms of managing large joint forces that we have lost because for two decades we have focused on small operations."The fictionalized scenario in this week's war game is widely. Such a scenario played out in occupied southern Ukraine or Crimea is undoubtedly a critical part of NATO's battlefield plans for direct confrontation with Russia.Another goal of Orion 23 is also to prepare to place the French state on a war footing.According to the French Defense Ministry's web site, the exercise will also involve many non-military government ministries andof the French state machine are also readying themselves for propaganda operations and intensified repression of strikes at protests, in the event of all-out war.Operation Orion's widely despised pension reform, which he justifies with the claim that "there is no more money."When it comes to pursuing the imperialist ambitions of the French ruling class and its NATO allies, however, hundreds of billions of euros are thrown around like small change.and involves billions of euros in military equipment, is only part of a far larger French military rearmament. In January,. A special amendment adopted in October last year also added an extra €3 billion to the military's 2023 budget.Since the beginning of the conflict,. In January 2023, Macron was the first NATO leader to commit to tank deliveries to Ukrainian forces, pledging dozens of AMX-10 RCR light tanks. This year, France will complete the delivery of 30 self-propelled Howitzers to Ukraine, which have a unit cost of €7.5 million. Moreover,With millions marching against Macron's widely despised pension reform and deep popular opposition to further French arming of Ukraine against Russia, the French military's open preparation for war with Russia with the Orion 23 exercises necessarily raises the question: How is Macron able to so brazenly funnel hundreds of billions to the military and prepare a bloody war against Russia?The president has only been able to carry out his policy due to the support of the pseudo-left parties and trade union bureaucracies. While nominally opposed to Macron's pension reform, pseudo-left Unsubmissive France leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon — and his NUPES (New Popular Ecological and Social Union) coalition with French social democrats and Stalinists — claim there is no link between the funding for the war and Macron's attack on the working class.Mélenchon and the unions have supported NATO's arms deliveries to Ukraine since the beginning of the war and continue to whitewash NATO's years-long efforts to provoke Putin into his reactionary invasion of Ukraine, which ultimately succeeded in February of last year.The same forces also support massive investment into French rearmament. Earlier this month, a parliamentary report co-authored by Anna Pic, a member ofThe unprecedented scale of Orion 23 must be taken as a warning of the very advanced state of preparations for total war in Europe, and another major escalation of NATO's war against Russia that threatens to spiral into a global conflagration between nuclear powers. For the financial oligarchy that rules France and the other NATO powers, the losses and the costs of the war are to be borne overwhelmingly by the working class. Workers and youth who oppose pension cuts, austerity and other attacks on the working class must also therefore take up the struggle against the NATO war on Russia.