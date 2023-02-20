© Alamy



We made it into a cultural revolution - and traumatised ourselves.The other day, in a bar in London frequented by students of the infamously 'woke' Goldsmiths University, I met a young white cis-male who said that the English were to blame for his inherited trauma because of their historic oppression of the Irish. The only problem was, he wasn't Irish - he was American and so were his parents and probably grandparents. 'Pain lasts a long time,' he assured me.What struck me about this encounter was not that it was typical of my Gen Z generation but that it was so obviously cringe-inducing - a sort of hackneyed pick-up line. Another student at the same bar - sporting an orange mullet and a thong as a T-shirt - tried to convince me my age was a social construct.To me and many of my Gen Z peers, who were born after 1996, such talk feels increasingly silly: a millennial trend that's got old and tired. The absurdity has become too glaring. If being distantly related to the Irish can engender self-compassion, could not my white Englishness be reframed as a form of victimhood? How can there be an end to oppression when the opportunities to be oppressed are so endless?Actual poverty, the original disadvantage, is rejected at the victim-card vending machine. Take millennial singer Harry Styles, who is known to wave a Pride flag at almost every one of his concerts. Accepting his Album of the Year award at the Grammys last week, he said: 'This doesn't happen to people like me very often.' He was right. Boys from the Midlands who grow up working class in single-parent households rarely reach the heights of fame and success that Styles has. But Styles had forgotten that, no matter how androgynously he dresses, he is still white and a man and pale males aren't meant to talk about overcoming odds.Clearly, Styles should have studied more. To be specific, he needed to be incubated in a campus environment with an obscene amount of free time and no desperate imperative to make money from around 2017 onwards. This is where the millennial and Gen Z respective commitment to 'woke' diverges.Our university careers were spent in a state of intermittent abject terror. We were scared of committing cultural appropriation, of forgetting to wear our (she/him) stickers, of missing trigger warnings and contaminating safe-spaces. We were scared of each other.The younger Z cohort, those who are still at university or school, are still dominated by radicalised nutters who enjoy the cerebral workout of building a case for their own insurmountable unhappiness. But the older Zs are jumping ship fast, en masse, and leaving the flags, the pronouns and the millennials in their dust.