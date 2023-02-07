Almost exactly three years ago, the HBO host reminded the world that he was the only liberal pundit on TV who will call "the tolerant" left on its BS, by daring to admit that the US media manufactures more "fake news" than Russia ever could (and ironically, in recent weeks, has been proven 100% correct on 'Russia collusion' hoax lies).
Then, two years ago, Maher first ratcheted up his honest-reality filter to '11' by refusing to follow fellow Democrats down the 'woke' abyss, exclaiming "you're the fucking nuts, this is insane" at progressive officials' relentless anti-white activism in New York schools, both public and private.
Since then he taken a shot at "social justice warriors", mocked the left's demands for reparations, made fun of progressives' hypocritical claims of racism against the 'Chinese virus', and further shamed the left's constant COVID fear porn, among many other topics including mask-wearing fanaticism, media burying the Hunter Biden laptop story, gender reassignment, and celebrating obesity.
Amid endless pushback from 'his side' of the political spectrum, a year ago, Maher shit back accurately stated that it is the left that has changed, not him.
"Let's get this straight. It's not me who changed - it's the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who've gone mental, and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will. That's why I'm a hero at Fox these days. Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their a--, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media."And he previously warned that the US has already lost to China because because of our "wokeism" and "culture wars" which is ironic as a Chinese spy balloon quietly snaps piccys of all of us with President Biden twiddling his thumbs.
All of which sets the scene for the liberal comedian's monologues from last night , pulling no punches as he opened with the following anti-woke salvo:
"If you're part of today's woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings.""We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter," Maher added comparing "woke" mobs on Twitter to the Red Guard of the Cultural Revolution.
Yesterday I asked ChatGPT: "Are there any similarities between today's woke revolution and Chairman Mao's Cultural Revolution of the 1960s?" and it wrote back: "How long do you have?"Which is super ironic since, as we detailed here, ChatGPT itself has become 'woke.
"The problem with communism and some very recent ideologies here at home, is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it," Maher said.Maher also took a shot at the biology-deniers who oppose plans to restrict males from competing in female's sporting events...
"That you can bend human nature by holding your breath."
"I've spent three decades on TV mocking Republicans who said climate change is a theory," Maher concluded.Maher hammers the final nails in the coffin of woke arrogance in his last few words:
"And now I got to say, 'You know what else is just a theory? Biology.'"
How good intentions can turn into the insane arrogance of thinking your revolution is so fucking awesome, and your generation is so mind-bendingly improved, that you have bequeathed the world with a new kind of human...All in all, one of Bill Maher's best (and most honest) monologues ever...
...that human was no longer selfish, in America today that human is no longer born male or female, and obesity is not something that affects health.
We leave you with one of Maher's most clarifying sentences ever about the increasingly extreme Millennial left's policy prescriptions:
"The problem is that your ideas are stupid."Indeed, Bill!
Comment: There is truth in humor...for that will they arrest him?