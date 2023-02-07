© screenshot



"Let's get this straight. It's not me who changed - it's the left, who is now made up of a small contingent who've gone mental, and a large contingent who refuse to call them out for it. But I will. That's why I'm a hero at Fox these days. Which shows just how much liberals have their head up their a--, because if they really thought about it, they would have made me a hero on their media."

"If you're part of today's woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings."

Yesterday I asked ChatGPT: "Are there any similarities between today's woke revolution and Chairman Mao's Cultural Revolution of the 1960s?" and it wrote back: "How long do you have?"

"The problem with communism and some very recent ideologies here at home, is that they think you can change reality by screaming at it," Maher said.



"That you can bend human nature by holding your breath."

"I've spent three decades on TV mocking Republicans who said climate change is a theory," Maher concluded.



"And now I got to say, 'You know what else is just a theory? Biology.'"

How good intentions can turn into the insane arrogance of thinking your revolution is so fucking awesome, and your generation is so mind-bendingly improved, that you have bequeathed the world with a new kind of human...



...that human was no longer selfish, in America today that human is no longer born male or female, and obesity is not something that affects health.

"The problem is that your ideas are stupid."

In 2019, comedian Bill Maher warned AmericansAlmost exactly three years ago, the HBO host reminded the world that he was the, by daring to admit that the(and ironically, in recent weeks, has been proven 100% correct on 'Russia collusion' hoax lies).Then, two years ago, Maher first ratcheted up his honest-reality filter to '11' by refusing to follow fellow Democrats down the 'woke' abyss, exclaimingin New York schools, both public and private.Since then he taken a shot at "social justice warriors", mocked the left's demands for reparations, made fun of progressives' hypocritical claims of racism against the 'Chinese virus', and further shamed the left's constant COVID fear porn, among many other topics including mask-wearing fanaticism, media burying the Hunter Biden laptop story, gender reassignment, and celebrating obesity.Amid endless pushback from 'his side' of the political spectrum, a year ago, Maher shit back accurately stated thatAnd he previously warned that the US haswhich is ironic as a Chinese spy balloon quietly snaps piccys of all of us with President Biden twiddling his thumbs.All of which sets the scene for the liberal comedian's monologues from last night , pulling no punches as he opened with the following anti-woke salvo:Maher added comparing "woke" mobs on Twitter to the Red Guard of the Cultural Revolution.Which is super ironic since, as we detailed here, ChatGPT itself has become 'woke.Maher also took a shot at the biology-deniers who oppose plans to restrict males from competing in female's sporting events...Maher hammers the final nails in the coffin of woke arrogance in his last few words:All in all, one of Bill Maher's best (and most honest) monologues ever...We leave you with one of Maher's most clarifying sentences ever about the increasingly extreme Millennial left's policy prescriptions:Indeed, Bill!