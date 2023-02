© Amos Ben Gershom/GPO/Handout/Anadolu Agency



Israel has struggled for a whole year to articulate a clear and decisive position regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. The reason behind the seemingly confused Israeli position is that it stands to lose, regardless of the outcome. But is Israel a neutral party?Those Israelis with deep cultural and linguistic roots in their actual motherland are a critical constituency in Israel's polarised politics. After years of marginalisation following their initial arrival in Israel, mostly in the 1990s, they managed to create their own parties and, eventually, exert direct influence on Israeli politics. Russian-speaking ultranationalist leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, is a direct outcome ofWhile some Israeli leaders understood that Moscow holds many important cards, whether in Russia itself or in the Middle East, others were more concerned about the influence of Russian, Ukrainian and Moldovan Jews in Israel. Soon after the start of the war, the then; suffice to say that Israel has violated more UN resolutions — "the international order" — than any other country in the world. Its military occupation of Palestine is also considered the longest in modern history. But Lapid was not concerned about "international order". His target audience waswhich dictated to all of its allies that half positions on the matter were unacceptable.US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs, VictoriaAs millions of Ukrainians escaped their country,. Initially, the news was welcomed by the Israeli government, which has been worried about the alarming phenomenon of Yordim, or migration out of the country. Since. The Times of Israel reported on 10 March that "footage aired by Channel 12 news showed large numbers of people inside one of the [Ben Gurion] airport's terminals, with young children sleeping on the floor and on a baggage carousel, as well as an elderly woman being treated after apparently fainting."Meanwhile, Israel's political position seemed conflicted. Whereas Lapid remained committed to his anti-Russian stance, the then Prime Minister Naftalito consult with Russian President Vladimir Putin, purportedly at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later, Bennet alleged that Zelenskyy had asked him to obtain a promise from Putin not to assassinate him. Although the claim, made several months after the meeting, was rejected vehemently by Kyiv, it illustrates the incoherence of Israel's foreign policy throughout the conflict.During the early phase of the war, Israel wanted to be the mediator, offering repeatedly to host talks between Russia and Ukraine in Jerusalem. It wanted to communicate several messages: to illustrate Israel's ability to be a significant player in world affairs; to assure Moscow that Tel Aviv remains a neutral party; to justify to Washington why, as a major US ally, it remains passive in its lack of direct support to Kyiv; and, also, to score a political point, against Palestinians and the international community, that occupied Jerusalem is the centre of Israel's political life.The Israeli gambit failed. It was Turkiye, not Israel, that was chosen by both parties for this role.Although no official confirmation from Tel Aviv followed, it signalled that a shift was underway in the Israeli position. This evolved over the months to lead finally to a major shift when,Moreover, Haaretz reported that. In other words, Israel had ended any semblance of neutrality in the war.Ever vigilant over Israel's precarious position, Moscow sent messages of its own to Tel Aviv. In July, Russian officials said that Moscow was planning to shut down the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, the main body responsible for facilitating Jewish migration to Israel and occupied Palestine.Benjamin Netanyahu's return as prime minister in December was meant to represent a shift back to neutrality. However, the right-wing Israeli leader pledged during interviews with CNN and France's LCI channel on 1 and 5 February respectively, thatAgain, Moscow warned that Russia "will consider [Israeli weapons in Ukraine] to be legitimate targets for Russia's armed forces."The future will reveal even more about Israel's role in the Russia-Ukraine war. However, what is quite clear for now is that it is no longer a neutral party, even if the government in Tel Aviv continues to repeat such claims.