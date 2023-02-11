© screenshot



National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2023. © AP Photo/Susan WalshFighter jets shot down an object in US airspace near Alaska, which was deemed a hazard to civilian air traffic, the White House said on Friday afternoon. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby- and "posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight."Kirby added.KirbyGeneral Pat Ryder, the Pentagon spokesman, later said heThe announcement comes as Biden faced criticism over his response to the Chinese "spy balloon" last weekend. After the aerostat was spotted by civilians in the skies over Montana, the Pentagon declared it a Chinese surveillance asset - but declined to shoot it down until it crossed most of the continental US, citing potential risk to people on the ground. An F-22 eventually fired a missile at the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and the navy was dispatched to retrieve the remains.Beijing explained the object was a civilian weather balloon on a research mission that was blown off course by force majeure. After it was shot down, China condemned the "information warfare" by Washington and demanded the US return the debris as Chinese property.Biden's critics objected that it took several days for the balloon to be destroyed, during which it could have spied on any number of things, from Americans' phone calls to nuclear missile silos.Unnamed State Department officials told the media on Thursday the balloon had been equipped with advanced surveillance equipment "capable" of picking up sensitive communications.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his planned trip to Beijing over the balloon incident and the White House vowed to retaliate against "China's surveillance program."