Several former Trump national security officials say they were never briefed on Chinese balloons in US airspace.In the wake of a Chinese spy balloon entering US airspace this week, a senior defence official is now saying Chinese spy balloons previously entered US airspace three times during Donald Trump's presidency,This comes as Mr Trump and other Republicans have rejected such assertions, attempting to blame the incursions on Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama "They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation — and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the 'heat' off the slow moving Biden fools. China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!" he added, without providing any evidence for his claims.Despite the takedown of the balloon and the statement from the Defence Department that this had happened previously under Mr Trump's watch, Republicans blasted Mr Biden for not acting quickly enough and claimed it wouldn't have happened if Mr Trump had been in charge.Some argued that Mr Biden shouldn't have allowed the balloon to enter US airspace.Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that Mr Trump wouldn't have allowed the balloons to reach the US."Would Trump have let China fly a spy balloon over our country?" Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan tweeted "It never happened with us under the Trump administration and if it did, we would have shot it down immediately," he added. "It's disinformation."John Bolton, the former Trump White House national security adviser, told Fox that he was unaware of any balloons when he was in the administration.Ric Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, told Fox that he conducted "one of the biggest intelligence deep dives on China, their spying and the origins of COVID" and that "it never came up".The former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, who had the job after Mr Grenell, concurred."It's not true. I can refute it," he said during an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures . "The American people can refute it for themselves. Do you remember during the Trump administration, when photographers on the ground and commercial airline pilots were talking about a spy balloon over the United States that people could look up and see, even with the naked eye, and that a media that hated Donald Trump wasn't reporting? I don't remember that either because it didn't happen."Mark Esper, who served as defence secretary under Mr Trump, told CNN that "I don't ever recall somebody coming into my office or reading anything that the Chinese had a surveillance balloon above the United States"."I would remember that for sure," he added.Chris Miller, the former acting Defense Secretary, told Fox that he "never heard a whisper and I have to think if anything like that happened that would have been a huge issue"."No. Absolutely never heard of anything like that while I was in government or at the Pentagon," he added."This incident is incredibly embarrassing for Beijing. It reinforces concerns that most Western nations justifiably harbour about China's great power ambitions," he told NBC News on Saturday. "Chinese officials are finding themselves in damage control mode."