The Russian invasion of Ukraine has not only affected European security. It has also severely impacted the cost of living.In Europe,Bananas, Luxembourg's favourite fruit, are set to become more expensive due to energy costs. The fruit is often kept in cold storage to ripen before it is placed in stores, which is becoming ever more expensive. Christophe Vandenbroeck, director of a cold storage site, explained that pallets of the fruit arrive in Anvers from Costa Rica and are kept in storage for 5-6 days before being shipped to supermarkets.Some 90,000 crates of bananas pass through Belgium's cold storage sites every week, arriving green and ripening to yellow before they're sent on to clients such as supermarkets., Vandenbroeck said. Last year's energy bills hit around €350,000 - now, based on tariffs for the first quarter of 2023, Vandenbroeck predicts they will hit at least 1.6 million euros.- all these factors are having an impact on grocery costs. Whether bananas, salad, fish or Luxembourgish beef, 2023 will see food prices soar in the Grand Duchy.The situation is expected to improve in the spring, when the market in southern Europe gets going once more. Studer says this will calm down erratic prices for some products. But even "Made in Luxembourg" products are becoming more expensive, such as meat.Studer explains: "Prices are determined abroad. For example, for pork, Germany dictates market costs and Luxembourg orientates itself towards Germany when it comes to pricing products.End consumers must therefore adapt and turn to other products, Studer says.