On the brink

his electricity bill had risen from €1,000 in October 2022 to over €6,000 in November

Aid that is not 'sufficiently well-known'

On Tuesday, January 3, the government tried to respond to the concerns of France's 33,000 or so bakers, who are faced with soaring electricity bills.to relieve their cash flow, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on French public radio station Franceinfo . Ms. Borne also hoped that small businesses "in difficulty" would be able to "spread" the payment of energy bills "over the first months of the year."In another announcement, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire saidHowever, this "exceptional" measure will be applied "on a case-by-case basis" by energy companies, Mr. Le Maire warned at the end of a meeting at the Interior Ministry with electricity suppliers TotalEnergies, EDF, Engie and the National Association of Retail Energy Operators (Anode), which groups together alternative operators."The state is at the side of all bakers in France and we will not let anyone down," the minister had said earlier in the day at a press conference, after receiving industry representatives.Electricity suppliers also assured that they would fully apply a charter of good practices signed in October, which Mr. Le Maire accused them of not respecting. In particular, they had undertaken to notify customers not eligible for the regulated rate of electricity (TRV) at least two months before the end of their contract.If they fail to do so, the offenders "will have their names publicly disclosed," Mr. Le Maire warned. "We can always levy more on energy suppliers than we do today," the minister threatened again,In addition, electricity suppliers "committed [on Tuesday] to offer payment facilities to SMEs and microbusinesses," he added.As a result of the war in Ukraine,As a result, for several months now,. At the end of December 2022, the highly publicized case of Julien Pedussel, a baker in the Oise region, helped alert people to the threat facing these shopkeepers. In Le Parisien , the manager of the Fournil de Rieux said that. An increase that is impossible to absorb by his turnover (about €20,000 a year) or to pass onto his prices.To help small and medium-sized businesses, including bakeries, the government has already put in place several measures. Since January 1, the government's "shock absorber" has, said Mr. Le Maire on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, during questions to the government at the Assemblée Nationale. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Minister Olivia Grégoire had mentioned a reduction of 15% the previous Friday, on the occasion of a visit to a baker in the 15arrondissement of Paris.Some merchants will be able to combine the government's "shock absorber" with its platform where small and medium-sized businesses can register to receive emergency government aid to compensate for higher electricity or gas prices. It was supposed to stop at the end of 2022 but was extended to 2023.After the reduction received under the "shock absorber,"Ms. Borne assured on Tuesday. However, she went on to regret that most of the assistance available is "not sufficiently well known" to business heads.Contacted by Le Monde, Dominique Anract, president of the Confédération nationale de la boulangerie-pâtisserie française, welcomed "the significant aid," and acknowledged that the profession was "fairly well protected." "The situation is serious but not desperate," he said, adding that, "deferring payments can help us get through a difficult period in terms of cash flow."Above all the possibility of canceling an electricity contract free of charge is "a real step forward and a relief" because "no support mechanism would have been enough to deal with an [electricity] bill multiplied by ten or twelve," he said.Despite the announcements made on Tuesday, Mr. Le Maire once again closed the door to "aid without an end date." "This assistance is targeted at the companies in most difficulty," he insisted, while