© John MACDOUGALL / AFP



Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto issued a scathing rebuke of the US ambassador to Budapest on Thursday, asserting that he has no business meddling in the nation's internal affairs.When asked to respond to the statement at a press conference, Szijjarto said,"We ask for more respect for the Hungarians, even from the ambassador," he added.It is not Pressman's "job to interfere in the internal affairs of Hungary," the minister declared."If he wants to use his stay in Hungary to qualify the activities of the government elected by the Hungarian people with a fairly clear majority... then he will have a very difficult time," he added.Hungary, which is heavily dependent on Russian energy, has repeatedly voiced opposition to sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West in response to the ongoing Ukraine conflict. It has argued that the restrictions have wreaked havoc on the EU economy, but failed to meaningfully weaken Russia.