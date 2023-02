Students who are accused of violating the Honor Code are given a hearing and may appeal the Honor Committee's decision, according to the university website. Santos argued the process mirrors the criminal justice system by "mimicking processes of questioning, evidence gathering [and] witness depositions" and said that the ruling could overshadow the student's accomplishments at the university, similar to how "a criminal record haunts previous convicts."

A student at Princeton University argued in a Sunday night opinion article that the school's ban on plagiarizing or cheating 'disadvantages' minority students.The author, Emilly Santos, says that the Ivy League school's Undergraduate Honor Code, which is "tasked with holding students accountable and honest in academic settings, mirrors the criminal justice system in its rules and effects."Students in violation of the Honor Code - which includes "tampering with a graded exam" , "claiming another's work to be one's own" , and obtaining exam materials before test dates - may be reprimanded, suspended, placed on probation or expelled, the Daily Caller reports, citing the school's website.More via the Daily Caller;," Santos continues. "Specifically, we must re-examine the role of the Honor Code and Honor Committee in our community. The University should lead by example by dismantling the Honor Code system, which acts as a barrier to social mobility and a more equitable society. Only once such internal injustices are addressed can we make real-world changes."