A relic of "white newsrooms".Top news outlets have openly announced that they're abandoning "objectivity" because it's a racist relic of "white newsrooms".No, this isn't a Babylon Bee story.The decision arose from a series of interviews conducted by former executive editor for The Washington Post Leonard Downie Jr. and former CBS News President Andrew Heyward.Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, editor-in-chief at the San Francisco Chronicle, put it even more explicitly asserting,So there you have it.Chris Menahan pointed out one such example of how journalists dispensing with objectivity actually serves to bury the truth.The New York Times reported the claim of a 12-year-old girl being racially bullied by referring to her as "Black" and her bullies as "White"."What we found has convinced us that truth-seeking news media must move beyond whatever 'objectivity' once meant to produce more trustworthy news," said Downie Jr., obfuscating the fact that jettisoning objectivity actually achieves the exact opposite of "truth-seeking".As we previously highlighted , fact-checking institute Poynter demanded that local news stations reduce coverage of stories that connect "Black and brown communities" to violent crime because it is fueling "systemic racism."They are literally at war with truth.