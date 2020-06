© AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

Guy Birchall, British journalist covering current affairs, politics and free speech issues. Recently published in The Sun and Spiked Online. Follow him on Twitter @guybirchall

Media outlets in the US and UK have been conducting mental gymnastics worthy of Cirque du Soleil to portray rioters as virtuous, non-violent freedom fighters even as they film them starting fires and ripping down statues.You may have noticed the word "peaceful" being bandied about on your TV screens and appearing in headlines all over the internet a lot recently.For example, you'd only have to look at a photograph of a yoga retreat or a calm lake on a warm summer's day and your brain would instantly think, "peaceful". Likewise, with its opposite "violent"; normally if something is violent it is perfectly obvious: baying mobs, cage fighting, Quentin Tarantino movies - they're violent and you don't need to be told they are.The first widely memed incident of this sort of coverage was footage from MSNBC. This showed reporter Ali Velshi standing outside a building in Minneapolis that was literally on fire as looting took place all around him, insisting that what was going on was "mostly a protest" and "was not generally speaking unruly".Next CNN revealed to us that Target was temporarily closing some of its stores and adjusting opening hours "amid protests". What this headline neglected to mention was that a branch of Target in Minneapolis was one of the first to get looted in the city during the "peaceful" protests.Obviously, these protests eventually spread to the UK because Orange Man Bad or Tories Racist, perhaps both. These began in Hyde Park last week where thousands gathered in flagrant disregard of social distancing to complain about a crime that happened 4,000 miles away.Eventually, a crowd gathered outside Downing Street and began hurling projectiles at the British police officers guarding the Prime Minister's home while chanting "Boris is a pussyhole". This resulted in 13 arrests after a "scuffle" broke out between police and some of the protestors. Sky News were running a live blog on the event and did report this "scuffle", but added: "It should be noted that all those present say the huge majority of the protests passed peacefully". Well, that's alright then.The protests sprang up again at the weekend in London, which definitely had everything to do with fighting racism and nothing to do with the entire city being housebound for three months. This event resulted in widespread civil unrest, vandalism, a total lack of social distancing and bottles and bicycles being hurled at mounted police. We were also greeted with the ridiculous spectacle of protestors shouting "hands up, don't shoot" at unarmed British police officers, who were later filmed running away from the madding crowd.It also resulted in a female mounted police officer being left with serious injuries, including a broken collar bone and collapsed lung, after protestors threw firecrackers at her horse, causing it to bolt and smash her into a traffic light. The crowd's reaction? It was to cheer.Although not as blatant as the BBC's reportage, Sky News was also at pains to point out that the injuries happened after a "largely peaceful day". I somehow doubt a pro-Brexit rally that resulted in dozens of injured policemen would have received quite such understanding coverage.Quite how the demonstrators have any argument to be protesting against police brutality when the officer in charge of "policing" the protest appeared on TV in a gay pride lanyard and defended his failure to do anything to stop this destruction of property, I don't know.It also bleeds into coverage of the issues surrounding the protests, such as deaths in police custody. On June 3, the BBC published an analysis breaking down by race the number of people who have died in police custody in England and Wales over the past ten years.Even the immigrant hating, Tory loving, evil Daily Mail is joining in on the act. This week it ran an article headlined "Fears of violence as far-Right groups outline plans to 'defend' statues in London this weekend". Oh now there are fears of violence? Because last weekend's statue toppling, police attacking, missile throwing display of unbridled yobbery was completely justified because it was done in the name of diversity?