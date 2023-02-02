The Bank of England raised interest rates for a 10th consecutive time on Thursday, by half a percentage point, as policymakers kept up their vigilant stance against inflationary pressures.The bank's policymakers lifted the key rate to 4 percent, the highest since 2008. But after more than a year of rising interest rates, inflation in Britain and several other major economies appears to have peaked, and the bank's officials softened their tone on the future path of rate increases asIn recent policy meetings, officials have said they would act "forcefully" against signs of persistent inflationary pressures. Crucially, the mention of "forceful" was no longer in the minutes of the bank's meeting this week.Instead, the bank saidaccording to the minutes of the meeting published on Thursday."We have seen a turning of the corner" on inflation, Andrew Bailey, the governor of the bank, said at a news conference. "ButThe bank stressed the battle against inflation hasn't been won. Even thoughRecent data also showed inflation in the services sector and wage growth still rising faster than expected, increasing concerns that inflation will be persistently high.The bank forecasts that overall inflation will fall to 4 percent by the end of the year, which is still double the central bank's target. By the second quarter of 2024, inflation is expected to fall below the 2 percent target, but the bank cautioned that there were significant risks that it may not fall that far.If those risks materialize and inflation exceeds expectations, especially in wages and the services sector, then "we have to respond to that," Mr. Bailey said.Analysts at ING, a Dutch bank, said it was "abundantly clear" the Bank of England was "laying the groundwork for the end of the current tightening cycle.", to a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent. It was the Fed's eighth increase in a year but the smallest since March, as officials said that inflation had finally started to meaningfully ease., even though the overall rate appeared to have peaked. In the eurozone,"We know that we are not done," said Christine Lagarde, the president of the bank.On Thursday, the Bank of England also updated its forecasts for the economy, presenting a much less dismal outlook than it had three months ago.by half a percentage point, instead of the 1.5 percent contraction it forecast in November. The contraction is expected to last five quarters from the current quarter, but it's a much milder recession than previously expected because of lower wholesale natural gas prices, the expectation that the central bank won't have to raise interest rates as high as previously anticipated, and unemployment rising less than previously forecast giving consumers more confidence to spend.The bank's forecasts were based on financial market expectations that its interest rate would peak at 4.5 percent in the middle of the year.But the outlook still cannot be described as good. The British economy is not expected to reach its prepandemic size before 2025, which is as far as the bank's forecasts go.in 2023, instead of the 0.3 percent expansion it forecast last October. The size of the decline isn't far from the Bank of England's new forecast, the fund's predictionAmong the challenges facing the British economy is. A tighter labor market is restraining potential growth and putting upward pressure on private-sector wages.Though the wage growth is not fast enough to keep up with inflation, policymakers are concerned that higher pay could embed inflationary pressures deeper into the economy. In the three months to November, annual private-sector wage growth was about 7 percent, and the bank said that rate was expected to continue at similar levels through the first half of the year. That could make it hard to sustainably return inflation to the central bank's 2 percent target and could keep interest rates higher for longer.The impact of higher interest rates is expected to be felt more acutely this year. About 1.7 million home mortgages are expected to be renewed over the course of the year, with the average mortgage holder paying just under 3,000 pounds (about $3,700) more a year in interest payments, the bank estimated.And despite falling wholesale energy prices,Overall,. But that is about half the decline that was projected three months ago.As at December's meeting, two members of the Bank of England's nine-person rate-setting committee voted to hold interest rates steady rather than increase them. They argued that higher interest rates were already tightening financial conditions, and that the weakness in the economy from incomes lagging far behind inflation was a reason to stop.The two members, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, said that the effects of higher interest rates were still to be seen in the economy, and so monetary policy was already set to reduce inflation below the bank's target in the medium term.