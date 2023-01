"All SNAP households have or will see a decrease to the SNAP benefits they receive when emergency allotments end. Some SNAP households already experienced that change; others will in February or March 2023," FNS said in the announcement.

SNAP Costs Reach Record $119 Billion

Millions of Americans who are in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ) will see decreases in payments after February, a federal agency said.The decreases in payments are driven by two main factors, Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) said in an update in early January.FNS is an agency under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).Firstly,after the February 2023 payment.The emergency allotments gave most SNAP households approximately $95 in extra payment, the agency said.The extra payments have ended in 17 states including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wyoming.SNAP households in South Carolina will see emergency allotments end after the January payment.For the remaining 32 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the SNAPAnother factor that could cause SNAP benefits to go down is increases in Social Security benefits.TheHowever, the SNAP households will still see a net gain because the decrease in SNAP payments is smaller than the increase in Social Security benefits.According to governmental data ( pdf ), almost 42 million persons or 22 million households have registered in the SNAP as of October 2022.The cost of the SNAP increased to a record $119.5 billion in 2022, according to data released by USDA.The increased costs can be attributed partly to a higher monthly benefit during the pandemic. States offered additional money throughout the pandemic.According to USDA data,The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities reported the 2018 farm bill also increased the maximum SNAP benefits by 21 percent effective October 2021. That increase was to "accurately reflect the cost of a healthy diet," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities stated.