Moscow was not behind the undersea "sabotage" in September 2022, Matthias Warnig believes.- two Swiss-based companies operating the undersea Russian gas pipelines. Warnig, who is said to have long-standing personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, spoke to German newspaper Die Zeit recently.Die Zeit published a lengthy profile interview on Wednesday, detailing Warnig's relations with Putin and his work for companies affiliated with Russia.Warnig, who has been the managing director of the Nord Stream AG company since it was founded in 2006, provided no definitive answer to a question on who might be behind the incident. When asked whether London might have been behind it, he called it "speculation" and suggested that the journalist "think about it."The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, built to deliver increased amounts of gas to EU markets, notably Germany, were damaged in a series of underwater explosions on September 26, 2022. The pipelines, except for one Nord Stream 2 string, were rendered inoperable and are in need of repairs.The incident took place off the island of Bornholm, within the economic zones of Denmark and Sweden. Sweden, Denmark, and Germany launched a probe into the incident but refused to share the results with Russia.Western officials were quick to blame Russia for the incident.No official probe results have been presented, and no suspects have been named so far.