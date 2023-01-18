© Javad Parsa/NTB/AFP/Getty ImagesAP in Copenhagen



Archaeologists in Norway have found what they claim is the world's oldest runestone, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing., the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo said.It said it was "among the oldest runic inscriptions ever found" and "the oldest datable runestone in the world"."This find will give us a lot of knowledge about the use of runes in the early iron age. This may be one of the first attempts to use runes in Norway and Scandinavia on stone," said Kristel Zilmer, a professor at the University of Oslo, of which the museum is part.Zilmer said that maybe the tip of a knife or a needle was used to carve the runes.The runestone was discovered in late 2021 during an excavation of a grave near Tyrifjord, west of Oslo, in a region known for several monumental archaeological finds."We needed time to analyse and date the runestone," she said to explain why the finding was first announced on Tuesday.Zilmer called the discovery "the most sensational thing that I, as an academic, have had".There is still a lot of research to be done on the rock, dubbed the Svingerud stone after the site where it was found."Without doubt, we will obtain valuable knowledge about the early history of runic writing," Zilmer said.The runestone will be exhibited for a month, starting on 21 January, at the Museum of Cultural History, which has Norway's largest collection of historical artifacts, from the stone age to modern times.