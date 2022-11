© juantxo egana



Etruscan

Between the years 80 BC and 72 BC, the armies of Quintus Sertorius on one side and of the generals Quintus Caecilius Metellus Pius and Gnaeus Pompeius Magnus. Indigenous tribes who supported one faction in a conflict known as the Sertorian War faced immediate reprisals from the other side. This was exactly what happened to the inhabitants of the settlement located on Mount Irulegi, near the Valley of Aranguren, around five miles from present-day Pamplona in Spain's northern Navarre region. Pompey's troops attacked it, destroyed it and burned it to the ground.In 2018 Manolo Romero, the mayor of Valle de Aranguren (a municipality bringing together eight villages located in the valley of the same name) sought help from the regional government of Navarre and from the Aranzadi Science Society (known in Spain for conducting hundreds of exhumations of Civil War-era mass graves). Researchers got to workJavier Velaza, a professor of Latin Philology at the University of Barcelona and one of the world's foremost experts on pre-Roman inscriptions, was astonished when he analyzed the piece last April: it turned out to be the first text in history to besays Velaza.into parts of Gipuzkoa, La Rioja, Zaragoza and Huesca. The basic characteristics of this area, which does not correlate to the modern-day Basque Country, are its Pyrenean character , its extension toward the Ebro basin to the south and its outlet to the Cantabrian Sea through the Bidasoa River.based on a map commissioned by Caesar Augustus. Among these were Oyaso (modern-day Irún), Ejea de los Caballeros (Zaragoza), Jaca (Huesca) and Calahorra.Additionally, known inscriptions in the region are scarce and highly disputed.In this context, the discovery of a Basque inscription like the one on the Hand of Irulegi constitutes an exceptional novelty, according to the experts.On June 18, 2021, archaeologist Leire Malkorra found the bronze hand in the vestibule of one of these dwellings, identified as Building Number 6,000. It was buried under the remains of charcoal and burnt adobe caused by the fire.When it was removed, no engraved inscription or ornamention was visible so the artifact was thought to be part of a helmet. It consisted of, and is an alloy of 53.19% tin, 40.87% copper and 2.16% lead, something common in ancient alloys, according to the analysis of experts from the Public University of Navarre.Between March and April 2022, the epigraphers Javier Velaza and Joaquín Gorrochategui, a professor of Indo-European Linguistics at the University of the Basque Country, carried out a detailed analysis of the piece. The inscription had been carved on the face of the artifact thatsay the experts, which means that it does not coincide with the rest of the known ancient scripts used in the Iberian Peninsula.For example, the inscription, supporting the theory of the existence of a particular subsystem, as. In addition, the system of letters and semi-syllabary of the Hand of Irulegi. How, when and where the Vascones adapted the Iberian script is unknown, but it does completely rule out the theory that they were a people who lacked a writing system, as had previously been thought, but that "they knew the writing and had made use of it, if not extensively then at least not negligibly."What epigraphers have distinguished is the first word of the text:, which can be translated as "of good fortune or good omen." The rest of the inscription raises more questions, the researchers admit. They do though"What is beyond doubt," conclude Velaza and Gorrochategui, "is that the exceptional Irulegi inscription proves that the Basques were using their language in that territory in the 1st century BC. And, taking into account the scarcity of firm testimonies for the establishment of the linguistic map of the area and of the protohistory of the Basque language, its discovery creates an inescapable basis for any debate on the question. The Hand of Irulegi constitutes the first document undoubtedly written in the Basque language."