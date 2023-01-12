© Reuters



Russians search for Jewish ancestry to flee military draft

Russia could raise the upper age limit for citizens to be conscripted into the armed forces as soon as this spring, a senior lawmaker has said, as part of Moscow's plans to boost the number of Russian troops by 30 per cent.President Vladimirto defence ministry proposals to raise the age range for mandatory military service to cover Russian citizens aged 21-30, rather than the current range of 18-27.The chairman of the Russian parliament's defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said in an interview with the official parliamentary newspaper that Russia could raise the upper age limit for conscription to 30 for this year's spring draft. But, Kartapolov said.Critics said the idea of a transition period was a transparent attempt to increase the number of Russians eligible to be called up for military service to plug massive manpower shortages resulting from heavy losses in the war in Ukraine.once the draft age has risen to 21.TASS news agency quoted him as saying, adding that the number envisaged was in the region of 200,000.Russia's armed forces are a mix of contracted soldiers and conscripts.Asked about the possible changes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Putin "conceptually supported" raising the conscription age, but the exact details were up to the defence ministry to work out.The role of conscripts in Ukraine came under intense focus soon after Russia's invasion last February,In September, Russia announced its first mobilisation since World War II, calling up more than 300,000 former soldiers - including ex-conscripts - in an emergency draft to support the war in Ukraine.Western governments say Russia has lost tens of thousands of soldiers in nearly 11 months of fighting.