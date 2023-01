© AP/Oded Balilty



© screenshot

"...leaders who objected to the 'Zionism is racism' resolution would have trouble finding convincing arguments against it today. Leaders of far-right parties allied to Benjamin Netanyahu have Judaized antisemitic claims and race theory and are using them to build a pure country - one that is avowedly and by law Jewish, Zionist and racist."

"You're here by mistake, because Ben-Gurion didn't finish the work in 1948 and throw you out."

"I don't think that the expulsions of 1948 were war crimes. I think he [Ben-Gurion] made a serious historical mistake in 1948 he got cold feet during the war. In the end, he faltered. If he was already engaged in expulsion, maybe he should have done a complete job."

"Anti-Zionism is distinct from criticism of the policies or actions of the government of Israel, or critiques of specific policies of the pre-state Zionist movement, in that it attacks the foundational legitimacy of Jewish self-determination and statehood. Anti-Zionism is antisemitic, in intent or effect..."

"We, in Israel, have endeavored to create a society which strives to implement the highest ideals of society - political, social and cultural - for all the inhabitants of Israel, irrespective of religious belief, race or sex."

With 2023 about to dawn, Israel has sworn in its new, far-right government. Much has already been written about the new government, and the sinister figures of Bezalel Smotrich Avi Maoz , and others . On Thursday,That agenda includes establishing the framework for annexing the West Bank to Israel; diminishing the power of Israel's judiciary; plans for expanding Jews-only settlements on both sides of the Green Line; revoking the law banning discrimination based on religious beliefs so that, for instance, doctors could refuse medical care to LGBTQ+ people if they claim it violates their religious beliefs; and much more.These policy objectives are not legally binding, but they form the understanding that brings the parties in Israel's governing coalition together.Zvi Bar'el, a moderate opinion columnist at Haaretz, broke a taboo in Israel with his piece, " Zionism Is Racism ."The headline was not mere bombast. Bar'el, while praising the rebuttal to the famous 1975 UN General Assembly resolution labeling Zionism as racism, is clearly stating thatBar'el bluntly states:Many would argue, with considerable justification, that this new, far-right government is just a more extreme version of the state that Israel has always been. Indeed, Bar'el, in making his case,saying of Palestinian citizens of Israel:That, however, is hardly unique to Smotrich. In 2004,whose work broke open many myths about the 1948 war, told Haaretz There is no substantive difference between this statement from an ostensibly liberal Israeli academic and a far-right Israeli political leader. Indeed, it would hardly be surprising if Morris' words inspired Smotrich.Any nationalism holds the potential for racism simply because nationalism, by definition, is interested in pursuing the interests of only one nation. That does not mean that all national movements are racist, nor did Zionism have to be so. But when nationalism, in a drive for its own independent state (an ambition that is common, but not universal, for national movements)to the advancement of the national goals. After all, how can people's homes be taken without dehumanizing those dispossessed people?and was reflected in their recent meeting with an Israeli government envoy. Certainly, they are worried that the new government — with its clear orientation against democracy, progressive values, non-orthodox Jews, feminism, and LGBTQ+ rights — will erode Jewish and mainstream Democratic support for Israel. That train has been gathering momentum for years.But of even greater long-term concern is the fact that this new government could come to be seen as the inevitable result of a kind ofthat is, as the United Nations suggested in 1975,Again, Palestinians have been making this case since long before 1975, and while it has slowly gained support over the years,as the inherent racism of the Israeli state becomes too blatant for all but the most willfully blind to deny.We've seen, over the course of many years, that the chief tool in combating this concern is the equating of criticism of Israel and anti-Zionism with antisemitism. The use of this tool has escalated in recent years, as other arguments relying on Israel's "democracy," "benign occupation," and commitment to "liberal values" have crumbled to dust under the weight of accurate information.The Anti-Defamation League, following the lead of its passionately anti-Palestinian CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, states the case bluntly because, in characterizing the current incarnation of Zionism as racist, he is saying that the argument then-Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Chaim Herzog used against the resolution in 1975 is, at best, no longer true. Herzog told the General Assembly Bar'el applies his arguments towho has set about attacking Israel's already compromised judiciary to avoid prosecution for his corruption. So, when Bar'el says thatThat is a straightforward intellectual argument based on an ethical view; it has not one trace of antisemitism in it.Moreover,Many — I'd even speculate, most — anti-Zionists don't have a problem with Jews setting up a state of our own in an uninhabited land. Were Palestine, as the early Zionists falsely claimed, truly a "land without a people for a people without a land," who would have argued with Zionist immigration and state-building? The crux of the problem is precisely that there were people there who had called that land home for generations and centuries beyond memory. A small percentage of those people were Jewish, but most were not.Anti-Zionism, therefore, is not about the legitimacy of Jewish self-determination. It is opposition to the idea that the nationalist movement created by European Jews in the late 19th and early 20th centuries was entitled to create an ethno-nationalist state at the expense and necessitating the dispossession of the population that was and had been living in Palestine for a very long time. That is a clear ethical argument, andbecause it applies to the actions taken, not the people carrying them out.Ultimately, that point is inescapable, and it is the obfuscation of that point that has characterized every Israeli leader since David Ben-Gurion, every Israeli propagandist since Abba Eban, and every Israeli apologist in the United States right up to Jonathan Greenblatt. For all of them,even though the very same critique has been applied to settlers usurping extant populations all over the world.The response must be clear and straightforward, just as the accusations of antisemitism are simplistic and spurious.And, like it or not, a very clear majority of Israelis voted for this sort of government. A point I've made before is that when we include the right-wing National Unity and Yisrael Beiteinu parties that are in the opposition, that means thatThis was not an accident of electoral politics. It's where most Israeli voters are.Even if some parties are opposed to allowing, for example, discrimination against LGBTQ+ people or believe in women's equality in a general sense, all the Israeli right and most of its center are united in the willingness, even eagerness, to deny freedom and basic rights to Palestinians.But whether Zionism was racism in 1975, 1967, 1948, 1929, 1904, or 1896, is academic.The ADL's attempt to turn reality on its head and make anti-Zionism, which argues for freedom, democracy, and equality for all, must not be allowed to succeed. And, as Bar'el points out,